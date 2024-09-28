Declaration of Faith Only to Target Jagan: Bhumana

Anantapur:TTD former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said no declarations were taken from the devotees of other religions who visited Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara for the past few years and he alleged that the present TTD team under the leadership of CM N. Chandrababu Naidu is making it an issue only to target the Ex-CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Normally, on an average of 700-800 devotees of other faiths visit Tirumala for darshan every day. None of them were asked for declaration because of their divinity”, said Karunakar Reddy adding the former CM had visited the temple more than ten times during his padayatra and also offered silk cloths on behalf of the state government during every annual Brahmotsavalu as the CM of the state and this issue never came up.



As part of YSRC’s call to offer pujas at temples across the state, the former TTD chairman along with Tirupati MP M. Gurumoorthy and YSRC leaders performed pujas at Goddess Gangamma temple in Tirupati on Saturday. Speaking to the media, he alleged that the BJP, Janasena and TD planned to resist the former CM’s visit to Tirumala, even hatched a plan to harm him and that’s why his visit was cancelled, to maintain peace and harmony.



YSRC leaders and cadres offered pujas at various temples across Rayalaseema region on Saturday. Anantapur MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy offered pujas at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Anantapur. He came down heavily on the TD government over creating religious conflicts across the state.