Deccan Chronicle office attacked by TD activists in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Deccan Chronicle office in Vizag was attacked by TD activists following a report published in the English daily titled "Alliance takes U-turn on VSP privatization".

The party activists stormed the Deccan Chronicle office and vandalized the furniture and had a heated argument with the staff on the premises.

















The TD activists climbed the compound wall of the office and damaged the name board and even set afire a flexi hung on the premises.



The TD activists said there was no truth in the report published by the newspaper and that the TD alliance government would continue their fight against the privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant.





However, the reporters at Deccan Chronicle condemned the attack of the ruling party and said that the huge mandate is not a license for violence. They said the report was true and that they cannot be cowed down by the outrage.

