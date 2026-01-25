Debut Republic Day in Amaravati Capital Tomorrow

Vijayawada:For the first time since its development, the expansive Core Capital Area of Amaravati is all set to host the 77th Republic Day celebrations in a grand and befitting manner.

Spread across a vast, meticulously developed landscape marked by lush greenery, open spaces and world-class infrastructure, the venue promises a memorable and dignified experience for all participants.

The state government has completed all arrangements to hold the celebrations on Monday, January 26, in a serene and festive atmosphere. AP Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer will be the chief guest, while Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with ministers, high court judges and farmers, who contributed land for the capital, will attend as special invitees.

The new capital area witnessed a full-dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade on Saturday morning. Director general of police Harish Kumar Gupta and principal secretary (General Administration) J. Shyamala Rao inspected the arrangements.

The DGP received the ceremonial salute from Parade Commander R. Sushmitha and unfurled the National Flag. The rehearsal featured impressive march pasts by contingents from the Indian Army, CRPF, AP Special Police, NCC (Boys and Girls), Bharat Scouts and Guides and Youth Red Cross.

A total of 22 thematic tableaux participated depicting the state’s development and welfare initiatives. Guntur district collector A. Tameem Ansaria, Guntur SP Vakul Jindal, senior police officials and heads of departments witnessed the rehearsals, marking the final countdown for the historic celebrations in the AP’s capital.