Debts drive 4 members of farmer’s family to end life in Pulivendula

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
28 Dec 2024 7:16 AM IST
Four members of a farmer's family ended their life at Didekunta village at Simhadripuram mandal in Pulivendula of YSR district on Friday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Rising financial problems forced four members of a farmer’s family to end their life in their agricultural land at Didekunta village at Simhadripuram mandal in Pulivendula of YSR district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Nagendra (40), a farmer and his wife Vani (38), daughter Gayatri (12) and Bhargav (11). As he failed to get revenue from the crop he cultivated in his agricultural land, Nagendra’s debts increased and at the same time financiers started putting pressure on him to clear the debts.

Unable to grapple with the situation, Nagendra took his family to the field and took the drastic step. The incident came to light when his neighbours noticed that Nagendra and his family were not in their house. After searching for them at the field, the neighbours found them dead.


