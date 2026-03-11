Death Toll Rises to 12 in Rajamahendravaram Milk Adulteration Incident

Vijayawada: The death toll in the milk adulteration incident in Rajamahendravaram has risen to 12 following the death of a two-year-nine-month-old boy, identified as G. Jai Krith Raj, on Wednesday.

The child, a resident of Lalacheruvu in Rajamahendravaram, had been admitted to a local private hospital on February 19. He died at around 12.40 pm while undergoing treatment for acute renal failure, and the hospital authorities later confirmed his death.

A total of 20 people were admitted to hospitals from February 16 after developing symptoms such as anuria, vomiting, abdominal pain and acute renal dysfunction following the consumption of adulterated milk. Of them, 12 have died over the past few weeks, while eight others are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Among those under treatment, five are on ventilator support and dialysis, while three others are undergoing dialysis.

Meanwhile, senior nephrologist Dr Ravi Raju, along with a team of specialist doctors from Hyderabad and local medical experts, is continuously monitoring the patients, reviewing dialysis protocols, managing ventilator support and standardising treatment procedures.