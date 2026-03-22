Death Toll In Toxic Milk Case Rises To 17

KAKINADA: The death toll in the adulterated milk incident rose to 17 with the death of Pichuka Nageswara Rao in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital since February 18 after developing anuria and was on ventilator support and dialysis. He succumbed on Saturday night.

Officials said three other affected patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the city.