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Death Toll In Toxic Milk Case Rises To 17

Andhra Pradesh
22 March 2026 12:54 AM IST

Officials said three other affected patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the city.

Death Toll In Toxic Milk Case Rises To 17
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KAKINADA: The death toll in the adulterated milk incident rose to 17 with the death of Pichuka Nageswara Rao in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital since February 18 after developing anuria and was on ventilator support and dialysis. He succumbed on Saturday night.
Officials said three other affected patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the city.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh Milk Adulteration 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
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