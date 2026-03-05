Death Toll in Milk Adulteration Rises to 8

Vijayawada:The death toll in the milk adulteration incident in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari has gone up to eight by Wednesday.

The deceased was identified R. Surya Kumari, 62, hailing from Rajamahendravaram.

East Godavari district medical and health officer Dr K. Venkateswara Rao confirmed her death at KIMS Hospital.

At present, 12 persons were undergoing treatment at various hospitals and of them, eight are on both ventilator and dialysis support while the remaining three are on dialysis.