Death Toll in Konaseema Crackers Unit Fire Rises to 8

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
9 Oct 2025 11:09 AM IST

A woman undergoing treatment succumbed to injuries, a day after seven workers died in the tragic blast.

Konaseema: Dark smoke billows out after a fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in the Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.
Konaseema: The death toll in the fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Konaseema district has risen to eight. On Thursday, a woman who had been undergoing treatment for burn injuries succumbed.
Earlier, seven workers were killed when a massive fire broke out at the Ganapati Grand Fireworks factory while they were making crackers. Preliminary investigation revealed that sparks from the ongoing work ignited finished crackers nearby, triggering an explosion.
DC Correspondent
