Death Toll Due to Milk Adulteration Rises to 10

Kakinada: Death toll in the adulterated milk case has risen to 10 on Saturday, with a woman, B. Anantha Lakshmi (72) of Lalacheruvu, dying at a private hospital while undergoing treatment for renal failure. There are still 10 more patients undergoing dialysis at various private hospitals in Rajamahendravaram.

A few of them are on a ventilator. All the deceased and patients had consumed the adulterated milk supplied by Addala Ganeswara Rao of Narsapuram village in Korukonda mandal of East Godavari district in mid-February. Five reports received from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) have revealed that the milk had been adulterated using ethylene glycol, which has adversely affected the kidneys of those who consumed the milk. Officials said multiple cases have been registered against the accused Ganeswara Rao, According to them, some customers had on February 15 informed the milk supplier that the milk tasted bitter and something could be wrong with it. Yet, Ganeswara Rao continued to supply the same milk to his customers in various parts of Rajamahendravaram on February 16.

The accused owned the Varalakshmi Milk Dairy, which is unauthorised. Investigations have revealed that Ganeswara Rao collected milk from 43 farmers and stored it in a freezer with two containers at his house. He allegedly increased the volume and thickness of the milk by adulterating it with materials including ethylene glycol. He supplied this milk to people residing in Chowdeeswara Nagar and Swaroop Nagar areas of Rajamahendravaram. Based on complaints given by the family members of deceased, nine cases have been registered at Three Town and Bommuru police stations. Further action will be initiated against Ganeswara Rao will lab reports confirming adulteration of the milk.

