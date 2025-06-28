Death Penalty For Visakhapatnam’s Mass Murderer

VISAKHAPATNAM: Fourth Additional District and Sessions Court in Visakhapatnam on Friday sentenced 50-year-old Battina Appalaraju to death for killing six members of a family, including two children, out of revenge in April 2021 at Yathapeta locality in V. Juttada village under Pendurthi police station limits of Visakhapatnam city.

Appalaraju hacked six members of a family, including three women and two children with a hunting scythe over a personal grudge during the early hours of April 15, 2021

Appalaraju and Bamidi Vijay Kiran had been neighbours. Appalaraju’s daughter Parvathi moved closely with Vijay Kiran which enraged the former. Taking advantage, Vijay Kiran allegedly raped Appalaraju’s daughter.

Appalaraju lodged a case against Vijay Kiran with Pendurthi police station in 2018. Vijay Kiran obtained bail and shifted to Vijayawada along with his family. In April 2021, Vijay Kiran and his family members came to V. Juttada to attend a marriage ceremony.

Knowing that Vijay Kiran and his family had come to V. Juttada, Appalaraju sneaked into Vijay Kiran’s house in the wee hours on April 15 when they had been sleeping and hacked them to death.



The victims included Vijay Kiran’s father Bamidi Ramana (61), wife Bamidi Usha Rani (31), son B. Uday Nandan (3), daughter B. Lishitha (six months), Allu Ramadevi (47), mother of Usha Rani, and Nakettlu Aruna (46), a relative of Usha Rani. Vijay Kiran and his elder son had not been present at the time of the murders.



Additional Public Prosecutor Metta Khajana Rao said judge of the Fourth Additional District and Sessions Court M. Nageswara Rao awarded capital punishment to Appalaraju after convicting him under IPC section 302 for murder, and imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on him.