Dealers Cite Stricter Payment Norms, Reduced Depot Operations

Anantapur: Fuel outlets across Rayalaseema are facing operational strain due to supply-side restrictions at depots and panic buying, leading to delays in replenishment at petrol bunks.

Though there is no official fuel shortage, dealers said tighter controls at supply points have disrupted the regular flow of fuel to retail outlets.

Sources said depots have imposed stricter payment conditions and limits on allocated quotas. A filling station in Tadipatri was reportedly denied supply after exhausting its monthly quota. Dealers said advance payments are now being insisted upon, while consecutive bank holidays have further delayed transactions.

According to industry sources, depots have reduced dispatch volumes, curtailed working hours and tightened credit facilities, affecting tanker movement.

Fuel station operators said tanker loading schedules have been restricted and credit support curtailed, slowing turnaround time and leading to temporary shortages, particularly in rural areas.

They said the situation has triggered panic buying in some locations, adding pressure on available stocks.