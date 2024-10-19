De-Addiction Ward to Open at Anantapur GGH

Anantapur:Government General Hospital (GGH) at Anantapur will start a separate de-addiction ward within a week. A decision to this effect emerged at a district-level meeting of the anti-narcotics committee presided over by Anantapur collector Dr. Vinod Kumar on Friday. SP Jagadish attended the meeting.

Currently, there is no drug rehabilitation centre in Anantapur. Many of the addicts go to Kurnool or Hindupur for treatment. The collector directed GGH superintendent Dr. Venkateswara Rao to set up the de-addiction centre with full equipment and a team of counsellors within a week.



The district committee meeting asked all educational institutions to create awareness among students against the adverse impact of drugs.



It noted that drugs, mainly ganja, are being transported by trains from Visakhapatnam agency area to the Guntakal region for onward distribution.

Assistant collector Vinuthna, Guntakal railway division DSP Harshitha, DTC Veera Raju, ICDS PD Sridevi, and DMHO E.B. Devi were among those present at the meeting.