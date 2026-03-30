DCIL Celebrates its Golden Jubilee of Strengthening India’s Maritime Infrastructure

Visakhapatnam: Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) marked its Golden Jubilee on Sunday with a celebration in Visakhapatnam that brought together employees, former staff, stakeholders, and customers.

Established on March 29, 1976, as a central public sector undertaking, DCIL has spent five decades strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure and supporting port operations nationwide. Today, the company undertakes nearly 80 per cent of India’s maintenance dredging and excavating about 120 million cubic metres annually. The corporation has increased its revenues from around ₹200 crore in its early years to ₹1,148 crore in the last financial year.

Congratulating DCIL on reaching its milestone, union Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the organisation has played a pivotal role in ensuring efficient port operations and cargo movement, contributing to the growth of India’s maritime sector.

Union minister of state Shantanu Thakur highlighted the company’s contribution to infrastructure development and its support for India’s goal of becoming a self-reliant maritime nation. Ministry’s secretary Vijay Kumar disclosed that DCIL is actively exploring new areas, such as submarine cable trenching, offshore wind energy support, and inland waterways development, which will shape DCIL’s future trajectory.

DCIL chairman M. Angamuthu presided over the event, sharing the corporation’s long-term vision of becoming a globally recognised leader in dredging services by 2047, with operations extending beyond national boundaries.

CEO and managing director S. Divakar underscored the organisation’s vital role in maintenance and capital dredging projects at major ports, including Visakhapatnam, Haldia, Deendayal (Kandla), Cochin, Paradip, Chennai, and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority in Navi Mumbai.

Those present at the golden jubilee celebrations included Visakhapatnam Port Authority deputy chairperson Roshni Aparanji K.