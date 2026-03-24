DC Impact: Hotelier served notice over ‘incited’ dog attack on customers in Kavali

Nellore: Acting on a news report published in these columns, the Kavali Municipal Office on Monday issued a notice to the owner of a local eatery following a reported dog attack on customers inside the premises on Sunday.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at a hotel on Railway Station Road in Kavali. Two customers—Balam Reddy Kumar Reddy and Vaka Sudhakar Reddy—were reportedly injured after being bitten by a dog, allegedly provoked during an altercation with the hotel operator.

Municipal authorities took cognisance of the incident based on reports published in Deccan Chronicle on March 23. A notice was subsequently issued under IPC Sections 289 and 337, BNS Section 291, and Section 254 of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Act, 1965.

The notice directs the hotel owner, K. Nagaraju, to explain why legal action should not be initiated for endangering public safety. Authorities have also instructed that financial assistance be provided to the injured for immediate medical treatment, in line with applicable rules and Supreme Court guidelines.

The owner has been summoned to appear before the municipal commissioner on March 23 for an inquiry. Further action will be taken based on the findings, officials said.