Daylight Burglary In Kurnool, 14 Tulas Of Gold Stolen

KURNOOL: A daylight burglary was reported at Santosh Nagar in Kurnool district on Thursday. According to the police, Lakshmidevi, a resident of the area, had locked her house and gone out with her daughter on personal work.

When they returned, they found the lock broken. As they entered the house, two unidentified persons allegedly pushed them aside and fled from the spot. In the incident, Lakshmidevi sustained injuries.

The victims reported that about 14 tulas of gold jewellery were stolen. The Fourth Town police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the culprits.