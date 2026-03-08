Daughters Complain Against Jana Sena Leader, Seek Pawan Kalyan's Help

KAKINADA: Two daughters of the Kakinada district president of the Jana Sena’s Matskara Vikasa wing, Malladi Raju, have made a complaint against their father to party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pavan Kalyan, saying he was not caring for them.

They also alleged that their father was asking them to vacate their house.

The two released a video, which went viral in the social media. The daughters said Raju married another woman while their mother was still alive. Later, he "ignored" their family.

“Though our mother made appeals to the court and district officials, she did not get justice. Unable to bear his behaviour, our mother ended her life by consuming depression tablets in large quantities. My father did not turn up even when our mother died,” they said.

“Now, he’s asking us to vacate our house,” they informed the Deputy Chief Minister and urged him to do justice to them.

Meanwhile, Malladi Raju told the Deccan Chronicle that some political leaders in Jana Sena, YSRC and Telugu Desam had hatched a conspiracy against him and they were provoking his daughters against him. “My wife Manasa was a nice woman, and we were very close and affectionate. Due to her illness, she allowed me to marry another woman. She gave a written letter to this effect, and she also affirmed this in court also during the arguments related to the maintenance case,” he claimed.

Raju also said he gave good education to their daughters who were also most affection for him. He promised them he would take care of their education and financially support their marriages. “I used to run a school, but my btother-in-law occupied the school and then closed it. It was then turned into a house. I want my daughters to take it over and run it,” he said.