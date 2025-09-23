Dasara Navaratri Fete Begins In Grand Manner In Godavari Districts

Kakinada:The Dasara Navaratri festival began in a grand manner with devotional fervour in five Godavari districts -- Kakinada, Eluru, Konaseema, the East and West districts.

Devotees thronged the two Ashtadasa peethams at the Manikyamba temple of Draksharamam in Konaseema district and the Puruhuthika temple at Pithapuram in Kakinada district.



Thousands of women performed Kumkum poojas at Sreepeetham under the supervision of its Seer Swami Paripoornananda, as also the famous Ayyappa Swamy temple in Kakinada under supervision of P Gopalakrishna, at Gaushala under supervision of spiritual speaker Chaganti Koteswara Rao, the Bala Tripura Sundari temple, the Kankadurga temple, the Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple in West Godavari district and the goddess temples at Konaseema, Eluru and East Godavari districts.



In Rajamahendravaram, the Sri Devi Utsava committee made arrangements for special kumkum poojas and mythological plays. In the Ayyappa Swamy temple in Kakinada, Gou Pooja, Shiva Abhishekam, Chandi Homam etc were performed.

The temples were illuminated with lights and goddesses have given darshan to the devotees in the form of various Avatars.