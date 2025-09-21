Dasara Mahotsavam Kicks Off At Srisailam

Kurnool: Srisailam Temple is set to organise the Dasara Mahotsavam from Monday. The nine-day festival, celebrated with grandeur, will conclude on October 2.

Each day, special archanas will be offered to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy, along with poojas to Goddess Bhramaramba Devi, Rudrayagam, Chandi Yagam, Nava Durga decorations for the Goddess Utsavamurthy, vahana sevas for Swami and Ammavaru, and Japaparayanam for the welfare of the world.

The celebrations will begin on Monday at 9 am with the entry of the Yagashala into the Goddess’s temple mandapam, where Ganapati Puja, Swasti Punyahavachanam, Deeksha Sankalpam, Kankana Puja, Ritwikvaranam, and Kankana Dharana will be performed. This will be followed by Akhanda Deepa Sthapana, Vastu Puja, Vastu Homam, Mandaparadhanam, Chandi Kalasha Sthapana, Sri Chakra Archana, Navagraha Japam, Chaturveda Parayanam, Vishesha Kumkumarchana, and Kumari Puja.

From 9.30 am, devotees will participate in Vedasvasti, Shivasankalpam, Ganapati Puja, Punyahavachanam, Chandeeswara Puja, Kankana Puja, Ritwikvaranam, Kankana Dharanam, Akhanda Deepa Sthapana, Vastu Puja, Mandaparadhanam, Rudra Kalasha Sthapana, and Mahanyasa Purrukva Ekadasha Rudrabhishekam, followed by afternoon archanas and Mahanivedanam.

Evening events will include Ankurarpanam, Agnipratishtapanam, Rudrahomam, Navavaranaarchana, Kumkumarchana, Chandihomam, Suvasini Puja, Neerajanam with mantrapushpam, and Mahadashirvachanam.

On October 1 (Maharnavami), the state government will offer silk robes to Sri Swami and Ammavaru. An LED screen at Gangadhara Mandapam will allow devotees to view the festivities. Around 50 ritwiks from across the state, along with temple priests, will participate in the celebrations, said temple executive officer M. Srinivasa Rao.