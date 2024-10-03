Dasara festivities begin at Srisailam, Jogulamba temples

Kurnool: Dasara celebrations commenced in Srisailam and Alampur Jogulamba Shakti Peetham on Thursday with traditional rituals. In Srisailam, the events included Yagashala Pravesham, Ganapati Puja, Deeksha Sankalpam, Kankana Puja, Kankanadharana, and Ritvik Varanam. Other ceremonies such as Mandaparadhana, Chandikalasha Shatpana, Srichakrarchana, Navagrahajapalu, Chaturveda recitations, Chandisaptasathi, and Mahavidya recitations were also performed in the Ammavari Yagashala. Punyahavachanam, Akhanda Deeparadhana, Vastupuja, Vastuhomam, Mandaparadhana, Chandi Kalasha Sthapana, Srichakrachana were performed in Ammavari Yagashala.





The Mahotsavam will feature Chandiyagam and Purnahuti as the concluding events on October 12. The festival's highlights include Chandiyagam, Rudrayagam, Navadurga Alankaram for the Goddess, and Vahana Sevas for both Swamy and Ammavaru. Daily special pujas such as Srichakrarchana, Navavarana Puja, Devi Sapthasathi Parayanam, and various Yagam will also be performed. Cultural programmes, including Pravachanam, Harikatha, flute and veena recitals, and traditional dances, are scheduled to take place at the Nithya Kalavedika within the temple premises.

On the first day, Goddess Bhmaramba Devi was adorned as Saila Putri, and the temple hosted the Bhringivahana Seva in the evening. Temple authorities encouraged devotees to attend the temple and receive blessings during the Dasara Mahotsavam. Further, Kumari Puja is being performed as part of the ongoing Dussehra celebrations. In this traditional ritual, girls aged two to ten years are worshiped, with offerings of flowers, fruits, and new clothes.

Kumari Puja holds importance during Navaratri, symbolising the reverence for the divine feminine and celebrating the purity and innocence of young girls as representations of the goddess.

In Sri Jogulamba temple in Alampur, Telangana, the Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavam commenced on Thursday at the temple, the only Shaktipeeth in Telangana. On the first day, the temple's Executive Officer, Purender Kumar, officially initiated the festivities.

In the morning, silk attire accompanied by Vedic mantras and mangal instruments were transported from the Ammavari temple to the Swamyvari temple, where a ceremonial reception was held. Chief priests, led by Anand Sharma, brought ceremonial bhalibheri to the Jogulamba temple and offered silk cloths on behalf of the devasthanam.



The day's rituals included Ganapati Puja, Punyahavachanam, Rakshabandhanam, Rutvik Varanam, installation of the Maha Kalasham, and Agnimukham. Additionally, a Mrith Sangrahanam programme took place in Brahmeshwara Park.



In the evening, Chandi Homam was conducted, alongside Navavarana Archanas and Sahasra Nama Archanam. Throughout the day, Baliharanam were performed in eight directions around the temple using Utsava Balibheri during the three-time rituals.













