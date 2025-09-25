Darshan of Goddess Annapurna a Divine Feeling: VP Radhakrishnan

Vijayawada: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat offered prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga in the form of Annapurna Devi on Wednesday, the third day of the Dasara festivities at Indrakeeladri here.

Both leaders described the visit as a divine experience and wished prosperity for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Vice president Radhakrishnan, accompanied by his wife, had darshan of the goddess after receiving a traditional welcome from Vedic priests with Poornakumbham. Endowments commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan and temple EO V.K Seena Naik presented him with prasadam and a portrait of the deity..

The VP was received by information minister Kolusu Parthasarathi, NTR district collector Lakshmisha, police commissioner Rajashekar, VMC commissioner Dhyanachandra and other officials.

Addressing mediapersons, the vice president said darshan of Goddess Annapurna involved a divine feeling.

Stating that Vijayawada is among the fastest growing cities, the VP expressed confidence that the state would achieve remarkable growth. He also conveyed festive greetings to the people on Dasara Navaratri.

Shekhawat also visited the temple along with health minister Satya Kumar Yadav and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath. Expressing happiness over his visit, the culture minister said that the darshan during Navaratri was a spiritually fulfilling moment.

Commenting on the ongoing Vijayawada Utsav, he said the celebrations were so grand that one could hardly believe it was being held for the first time. He described it as a people’s festival, reflecting Vijayawada’s vibrant culture.