Dandiya Tunes to Reverberate in Vizag During Navaratri Nights

Visakhapatnam:Come the Navaratri of Dasara, Dandiya is what comes to mind of many. Event managers in Visakhapatnam have lined up Dandiya events at several places during the Navaratri nights. Dandiya, a dance that never seems to stop once it starts, has already made its place in the heart of youth belonging to Vizag. Event managers in the city have even gone on to organise Dandiya workshops, so that its enthusiasts are in step.

Communities that have migrated to Visakhapatnam from Rajasthan and Gujarat are organising their nine-night Navratri Dandiya at Turner's Choultry near Jagadamba Centre, NAD Kotta Road, and Yendada.



Bipin Jain, GVMC corporator from Ward 31, told Deccan Chronicle that Marwari and Gujarati will perform pooja ceremonies at these locations according to their customs, before performing their folk dances, including Dandiya, to foot-tapping music.



Shining Stars is organising its four-hour Dandiya event on Saturday at Fortune Inn in Diamond Park. It will feature live orchestra and traditional Garba music. There will be dance competitions, lucky draws and prizes, apart from food stalls and photo booths.



Neon Disco Dandiya will feature live music at their Dandiya event in Novotel Hotel on October 9. The event will showcase dhol, neon-coloured Dandiya sticks, and glow-in-the-dark wristbands. Prizes will be awarded to outstanding dancers, apart from those who turn up in the best traditional costumes.



Ladies Circle India and Round Table India are organising the event. They say Telugu songs will also be played at the event, so that Telugu people too can perform Dandiya to songs in their native language. Vikas Bhatia, the Dandiya Night coordinator, told Deccan Chronicle that proceeds from the event will be used to construct four classrooms in a remote village in Vizianagaram district.