‘Dandi Yatra 2.0’ to Promote Drug-Free AP

Vijayawada:Inspired by the historic Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi during India’s freedom struggle, the social organisation Vibrants of Kalam has announced “Dandi Yatra 2.0," a statewide campaign to promote a drug-free Andhra Pradesh.

The programme will be held on March 12, marking the anniversary of Gandhi’s 1930 Salt Satyagraha, and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to participate in the Dandi Yatra 2.0.

Releasing the event poster at a press conference held at the organisation’s office in Vijayawada on Saturday, founder Vijay Kalam said the initiative seeks to draw inspiration from Gandhi’s 240-km march that awakened the nation to the ideals of freedom and non-violent resistance. He said the campaign has been designed to mobilise around 10 lakh youth across 100 Assembly constituencies in the state to spread awareness about the dangers of narcotics and the need for collective action to eliminate drug abuse.

As part of the programme, a 2.4-km padayatra will be organised in Vijayawada, in which Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to participate along with youth representatives and public leaders. As a symbol of unity and commitment to a drug-free society, participants will also display 100-foot national flags in their respective constituencies. Senior officials, public representatives, and officers from the state’s anti-drug enforcement wing, EAGLE Police, are expected to take part in the programme. Participants will also join the walk dressed as the 78 freedom fighters who accompanied Gandhi in the original Dandi March.

The march will conclude with a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium.