Dana Impact: Coastal AP Brace for Heavy Rainfall

Visakhapatnam: A heavy rainfall warning has been issued by the weatherman, saying thunderstorms are likely in several regions, mainly coastal AP and Yanam.

According to meteorological predictions, the cyclonic storm, DANA, is expected to make landfall on Oct 25, prompting the authorities to accelerate disaster preparedness efforts. In this context, the Railways has announced the cancellation of around 350 train services.

IMD said in its daily bulletin that the cyclonic storm has been steadily moving north-westwards at a speed of 15 km/h and was located in the east-central Bay of Bengal. Rainfall is likely in Rayalaseema over the next few days.

Meteorological officer Srinivas from the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre reported on Wednesday that DANA would intensify into a severe cyclonic storm “within the next 24 hours.” The storm is projected to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island at night on October 24 to early morning of Oct 25, with the wind speeds reaching between 100-110 km/h and gusts potentially exceeding 120 km/h.

IMD in Amaravati has issued a detailed weather forecast spanning the next five days as Cyclone DANA approaches.

For Oct 23 and 24, residents of north coastal AP, Yanam, and Rayalaseema should prepare for isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning. The weather is expected to intensify on Oct 25, with heavy rainfall predicted in isolated areas across north-coastal AP and Yanam, along with thunderstorm activity.

“As the week progresses into Oct 26 and 27, the region will continue to experience thunderstorms with lightning in isolated locations.”

These weather alerts underscore the need for residents to remain vigilant and take appropriate precautions, particularly in areas prone to flooding or lightning strikes, the bulletin said.

In preparation for DANA’s landfall, there would be significant disruptions to rail services. Nearly 350 express and passenger trains have been cancelled or diverted across affected regions, primarily impacting the travel routes in Odisha and West Bengal. Key train services from Visakhapatnam to major cities such as Howrah and Chennai are among those affected.

To assist passengers during this disruption, helplines have been established at railway stations in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Rayagada. Passengers can obtain real-time information regarding train statuses by calling 08912746330, 08912744619, 8712641255 and 7780787054.