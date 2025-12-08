Dalit Youth Satyavardhan Abduction Case Accused Komma Kotlu Surrender Before Patamata Police

VIJAYAWADA: An accused, identified as Komma Kotlu, in a case related to the abduction of a Dalit youth, called Satyavardhan, has surrendered at Patamata police station here on Monday. When produced before a local magistrate, he was sent to 14 days judicial remand.

The Accused No. 2, Komma Kotlu, in the case has been at large for a long time and he reportedly played a key role in the abduction of Satyavardhan, who was the complainant in a case related to the attack on the TD office. After abduction, Satyavardhan was shifted to Hyderabad and back to Vijayawada.

The supporters of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, A-1 in the case, mounted pressure on Satyavardhan to withdraw the case. Later, the police issued non-bailable warrants on all the accused in the case. The police arrested another accused, Yerramsetti Ramanjaneyulu, while two more accused, T. Ramu and Vajra Kumar, surrendered before the court recently.