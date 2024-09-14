Dalit woman tied to pole and beaten mercilessly

A group of villagers tied a Dalit woman to an electric pole and beat her up mercilessly at Kallukunta in Peddakadubur mandal of Kurnool district on Thursday night.





Sources said Eeranna, son of the Dalit woman Govindamma, had eloped a few months ago with Naga Lakshmi of the same village but belonging to a different caste. The duo did so after their families refused to let them get married. Following the elopement, the girl’s parents called for a panchayat, which ordered the boy's parents to leave the village.

But Govindamma continued to stay in the village. This led to frequent clashes between the two groups.

On Thursday night, a group led by family members of the girl raided the house of Govindamma, dragged her out, tied her to an electric pole in the village, and started beating her for violating the order of the panchayat. Following information provided by the Dalits, Peddakadubur police rushed to the spot and rescued Govindamma.



On Friday, a video of the Dalit woman being beaten up got viral on social media. This has led to Dalit organisations demanding stringent action against the attackers.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.



