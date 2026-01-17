Dalit Woman Denied Entry Into Kurnool Temple, Complaint Lodged

KURNOOL: Kurnool district has witnessed outrage following a Dalit woman being allegedly denied entry into the Sunkulamma Temple at Somayajulapalli village in Orvakal mandal by the temple’s priest.

Orvakal police has received a complaint in this regard. As per the complaint, Malathi, a government employee belonging to the Mala community, visited the temple for darshan. However, the priest, identified as Janardhan, reportedly told her that she has “limits” and is not permitted to enter the inner premises of the temple. The priest’s son Vamsi is understood to have supported him during the incident.

When Malathi questioned why she is being denied entry, the priest allegedly responded arrogantly, saying she could complain to anyone. But she would not be allowed inside the temple. This led to a heated argument at the temple premises, causing tension in the village.

Left with no option, Malathi lodged a complaint at the Orvakal police station, demanding action under the SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the priest.

Speaking to the media after filing the complaint, she expressed anguish that such caste discrimination still exists in modern times. Malathi maintained that she has approached police not for justice for herself but to ensure that no one else faces similar humiliation in the future.

“Before God, everyone is equal. Denying entry into a temple in the name of caste is completely unacceptable,” Malathi maintained.

Orvakal police have confirmed that they have received a complaint. They said a case would be registered and investigated as per law.