Dalit Girl Gangraped By 13, Pregnant

ANANTAPUR: The pregnancy of a Class 9 Dalit girl revealed how she was raped by her boyfriend and 12 of his friends, at Edugurralapalli in Ramagiri mandal of Satya Sai district.

The pregnancy came to light on Thursday when parents who were getting her treated for her frequent illnesses, were told by one of the RMPs that she was six months pregnant.

The incident came to the notice of the Ramagiri police who questioned the girl in the presence of her parents where she revealed that 13 youths had molested her over time.

Police identified the boyfriend as Abhishek from the same village who faked his love for her. He took her to a secluded sport and raped her. Later, he disclosed the act to one of his close friends who also lured her to a secluded place and forcibly raped her. He also recorded the act on his cellphone which he shared with his friends. In all, apart from Abhishek 12 youths raped her by threatening to make her video viral.

However, the video went viral with names of the accused. On Thursday some community elders forced the parents of all the accused and the victim to settle the issue monetarily. With social media blaming that the accused parents were with the Telugu Desam and allegedly misusing the power, Satya Sai superintendent of police P.V. Rathna along with Dharmavaram division police identified the victim’s family and registered a case on Friday.

Ramagiri inspector Sridhar said they shifted the minor girl to Dharmavaram government hospital. Cases under Pocso and SC/ST atrocities Acts were registered against all the accused — Abhishek, Pratheek, Mahesh, Vardhan, Giri, Rajesh, Jukku, Anji, Murali, Hemanth, Karthik, Nanda, H. Nagaraju and two elders of the village for tyring to suppress the issue.

YSRC incharge T. Prakash Reddy accused that children of TD followers were behind the heinous acts while MLA Paritala Sunitha was allegedly guarding the accused instead of providing justice. Sunitha denied the allegations and said that she had already instructed police to take serious action against all the accused.