Dairy Farmers Protest Milk Price Cut by Visakha Dairy Collection Centre

Visakhapatnam: Farmers and public associations gathered at the Visakha Dairy Milk Collection Centre in Parawada on Thursday to protest against a recent Rs 5 reduction in the milk collection price. The protest, led by CITU District Vice President Gani Shetty Satyanarayana, aimed to draw attention to the difficulties faced by farmers supplying milk to Visakha Dairy.

Satyanarayana stated that the price cut significantly burdens farmers who are already grappling with rising costs of animal fodder. He stressed the importance of collective opposition to the price reduction, noting that it worsens the financial struggles of the farming community. In addition to criticising the price cut, Satyanarayana accused the dairy management of misusing funds contributed by milk farmers. He alleged that the situation had become a breeding ground for corruption and called for greater transparency in the dairy’s financial dealings.

Satyanarayana warned that if the management does not reverse the price reduction and increase the milk collection price, farmers would stage a siege at Visakha Dairy on October 29. He urged all farmers to join the protest in large numbers to ensure their demands are met.