Daily Wage Worker Killed in Road Accident Near Srikalahasti

Tirupati: A 53-year-old daily wage worker was killed after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road near Jaihindpuram on the Renigunta–Naidupeta National Highway, close to Srikalahasti town in Tirupati district, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Srikalahasti circle inspector Nagarjuna Reddy, the deceased was identified as Radaiah, a resident of Jaihindpuram. He was walking with another local resident, Venkatesh, to a nearby brick kiln for work when the accident occurred.

A motorcycle ridden by Kiran, a native of the Nellore region, who was travelling with his wife to the Kanipakam temple, reportedly lost control and hit Radaiah. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. The couple on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries.

On receiving information, police shifted the body to the Srikalahasti Area Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

B.Tech final-year student dies by suicide in Tirupati hostel

A final-year B.Tech student died by suicide at a private hostel near Rangampeta in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district late on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Bhavana (21), a native of Mangalam in Tirupati. She was pursuing B.Tech in Data Science at Mohan Babu University and was staying in a private hostel near the campus.

According to police, Bhavana died by suicide in her hostel room while she was alone. Hostel staff alerted other inmates after noticing the incident, following which she was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Students said Bhavana was a class topper and had recently secured a campus placement with an annual package of ₹17 lakh. She reportedly appeared normal during the day.

Her parents, Surendra and Janaki, rushed to Tirupati after being informed and broke down on seeing her body at the SV Government Medical College mortuary. Chandragiri police shifted the body for post-mortem examination and registered a case. The reasons for the suicide are under investigation.

Meanwhile, student union representatives, along with her parents, staged a protest demanding a fair inquiry into the circumstances leading to her death.