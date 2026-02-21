DAESI Team Studies Multilayer Farming Model In Anantapur

Anantapur: A DAESI team of natural farming on Saturday visited the “Jai Kisan Akshayapatra” model demonstration farm set up by the Jai Kisan Foundation at Uravakonda in the district.

The team observed the multilayer farming system, under which five types of crops—tuber crops, leafy vegetables, mid-level vegetables, tall plants such as papaya and drumstick, and creepers—are cultivated simultaneously on the same land with minimal water usage.

DAESI coordinator Adinarayana said the model significantly reduces farming risk and saves up to 70 per cent of irrigation water due to effective shade management. Jai Kisan Foundation chairman Nagamalli Obulesh said the system ensures continuous monthly income for farmers.

Input dealers from various parts of the district participated in the visit and appreciated the sustainable farming initiative.



