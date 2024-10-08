Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Mithun Welcomed

Vijayawada: The Movie Artistes’ Association of Andhra Pradesh (MAA-AP) has welcomed the announcement of the Dadasaheb Phalke award to the esteemed Bengali actor Mithun Chakraborty.



MAA-AP president and film director Dilip Raja has highlighted the lasting impact of Chakraborty’s role in the cult classic Disco Dancer (1982). Raja noted that Chakraborty has carved a niche in the film industry by acting in over 350 films across various languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri and Telugu.

Raja reminisced about some of Chakraborty’s acclaimed works, such as Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998), both of which earned him national awards. He further noted that Chakraborty’s debut film, Mrigaya, directed by Mrinal Sen in 1976, won him critical acclaim and the Best Actor award, marking the beginning of his illustrious career.

Raja praised Chakraborty’s contributions to the Telugu film industry, specifically mentioning his memorable performance in Gopala Gopala, which resonated with audiences for its unique mannerisms.

Telugu cine actor Military Prasad shared insights into the early days of Chakraborty’s career, recalling that many actors were initially hesitant to work with him.

Director Kanaparthi Ratnakar noted that the song “I Am A Disco Dancer” instantly brings to mind the legendary actor, showcasing Chakraborty’s enduring legacy in cinema.