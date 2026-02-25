Dabbalapadu Villagers Carry Patient Miles to Reach Hospital

Visakhapatnam: In the remote hilltop village of Dabbalapadu under Rompalli Panchayat in Anantagiri Mandal of Alluri Seetharamaraju district, residents continue to struggle with limited access to basic infrastructure, including healthcare.

The village, home to just eight families, is perched atop rugged terrain and remains cut off from motorable roads. This isolation came into sharp focus on Wednesday when Kosuru Srinu (22), a differently-abled since birth, suffered a health emergency.

With no road connectivity or transport facilities, villagers carried Srinu in a traditional doli down steep slopes to Kottaveedhi, the nearest accessible point. From there, he was transported nearly eight kilometres to Gajapathinagaram Hospital for treatment.

After he received medical care, the villagers undertook the arduous journey again, carrying him back up the hill to his home. Locals said such efforts are routine in emergencies, underscoring the lack of healthcare access in interior tribal habitations.

Residents reiterated their demand for basic road connectivity to ensure timely medical assistance and reduce the risks involved in emergency evacuations.