Cylcone Montha Fills 5 Major Reservoirs In Prakasam

Nellore: In a rare occurrence for drought-prone Prakasam district, all five major reservoirs, including the Kambham Tank and Gundlakamma Reservoir, are filled to capacity following the heavy rains triggered by cyclone Montha.

Collector P. Rajababu said the situation, though beneficial for water storage, caused widespread crop damage and road breaches, prompting the administration to launch rapid restoration and relief operations.

At a review meeting held at Kambham on Saturday, the collector, along with MLA Muthumula Ashok Reddy, directed officials to assess crop losses accurately and undertake road and irrigation infrastructure repairs on a war footing.

The collector ordered error-free crop loss enumeration and detailed reports on damaged canals and tanks. The officials were told to ensure drinking water supply and sanitation arrangements in affected villages.

Later, the collector and MLA inspected the floodwater discharge from Kambham Tank and visited the Chitirala causeway near Bestavaripeta to assess the impact of heavy inflows.

Collector Rajababu said, “The coordinated efforts by all departments managed to prevent loss of life despite the cyclone’s intensity.

The officials are assessing the extent of crop damage.”

MLA Ashok Reddy said compensation for the affected would be expedited and announced that the Kambham Tank, Asia’s second-largest, would soon be developed as a tourist destination with boating facilities.

Sub-collector Shiva Ramireddy and senior officials from irrigation, RWS, R&B, and health departments were present during the inspection.