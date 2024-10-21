Cyclonic storm likely to form in Bay of Bengal by Oct 23: IMD

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area formed over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea early Monday under the influence of Sunday’s upper air cyclonic circulation, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a depression by Tuesday morning, and develop into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the East Central Bay of Bengal.

Forecasts indicate that the storm will likely move further northwest and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, by the morning of October 24.

IMD has advised fishermen and coastal residents to remain cautious as the system strengthens in the coming days.