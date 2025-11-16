Cyclone Washes Away Rs 1 Cr Road in Anakapalle; Villagers Protest Half-Naked

Visakhapatnam: A road worth one crore rupees was washed away by Cyclone Montha, triggering a strong protest by tribal communities in Anakapalle district. Residents of Pitri Gadda, Neelu Banda, Jajula Banda and Pedagoruvu PVTG villages staged a half-naked Doli Yatra, marching three kilometres to demand immediate restoration of their only access route.

Leaders including CPM’s K. Govinda Rao, Korra Subbarao, Korra Kondababu, Gemmili Chinna, Gammila Apparao, School education committee chairman Killo Kamesh and tribal women leader Gammina Chilakamma joined the protest.

The road, sanctioned under MGNREGA, received an allocation of Rs 4.10 crore for a BT road from Arla to Pitri Gadda. Legislator K.S.N. Raju laid the foundation during the Palle Panduga celebrations, and initial works such as road formation and stone rolling began in 2024.

However, key structures like bridges were never constructed. When the cyclone struck, the road collapsed entirely, cutting off all four villages. Emergency services, including 108 ambulances, were unable to reach the area, and bike movement became hazardous.

On 11 November, ASR education officer Brahmaji slipped twice while trying to reach Jajula Banda to reopen a school.

The situation worsened after the central government mandated that contractor payments be capped at Rs 50 lakh per instalment and routed through the NIC portal, leaving the contractor without full payment. Two days ago, he abandoned the work and removed his machinery.

According to K. Govinda Rao, the region has suffered years of neglect. In 2020, four PVTG villagers pooled Rs 6 lakh to lay a temporary mud road within two weeks.

In 2023, the ASR district collector sanctioned funds under MGNREGA for a road from Arla to Jajula Banda, but the Tribal Welfare Department allegedly withdrew the entire ₹30 lakh after nominal work.

Following repeated protests, the Anakapalle district collector sanctioned Rs 4.10 crore for the new road only for the project to collapse due to administrative lapses and Cyclone Mantha’s impact.