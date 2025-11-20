Cyclone Threat Looms Over AP as Low-Pressure Forms

Visakhapatnam: A potential cyclone threat is hovering over Andhra Pradesh, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday. The system is expected to move in a west-northwest direction and intensify into a depression within 48 hours. Weather experts anticipate that it may further strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Currently, a low-pressure area persists over the southwest Bay, influencing weather conditions across the region. As per the State Disaster Management Authority, light to moderate rainfall is likely on Thursday in Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati districts. On Friday, similar rainfall is expected in Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has also forecast light to moderate rains across several parts of the state on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with heavy rainfall likely at a few places on Tuesday.

Cold Wave Intensifies: G. Madugula Records 4.6°C

Severe cold conditions continue to grip many parts of Andhra Pradesh, especially the agency regions, where residents are shivering under plummeting temperatures. On Tuesday night, G. Madugula in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6°C — the lowest of the season so far.

Other areas in the district also witnessed extreme cold, with Munchangiputtu recording 5.8°C, Chintapalli 6.8°C, Dumbriguda 7.8°C, and Paderu and Pedabayalu 8.1°C. Minimum temperatures in Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and NTR districts remained below 15°C.

Meanwhile, Telangana and Chhattisgarh are also experiencing significantly lower temperatures, with minimum readings dropping at least 5°C below normal. The IMD has warned that cold winds are likely to sweep Telangana on Thursday.