Cyclone Path Unclear, AP Braces For Rain

VISAKHAPATNAM: Uncertainty persists over whether the depression over Malaysia and the adjoining Strait of Malacca will intensify into a cyclonic storm.

Private weather agency Skymet said forecast models continue to show two possible scenarios — the system may track close to the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh coast around November 29–30, or it may curve northwards, remain offshore and weaken gradually over the Bay of Bengal.

Such variability is common for Bay of Bengal systems, which depend heavily on upper-air steering conditions. A clearer track is expected within the next 48 hours, Skymet said.

Meanwhile, the IMD confirmed that the low-pressure area had intensified into a depression on Tuesday, while another low-pressure system formed over the Comorin region and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka. Both systems may bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from November 29 to December 2.

The IMD indicated that the depression is now unlikely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm as earlier projected, and may weaken instead.

Rainfall forecast: November 29: Heavy rain likely at isolated places in Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

November 30: Heavy to very heavy rain likely in Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, Nellore and Prakasam; heavy rain at isolated places in Sri Sathya Sai, Nandyal, Palnadu, Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Eluru and West Godavari.

December 1: Heavy rain likely in Annamayya, Tirupati, YSR Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari and Eluru districts.

The IMD also forecast squally weather with winds of 35–45 km/h, gusting to 55 km/h, along and off the south Andhra Pradesh coast from November 27 to 29