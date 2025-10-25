Cyclone Montha To Cross Kakinada on Oct 28

Visakhapatnam: Cyclone Montha will cross near Kakinada coast on October 28 evening as severe cyclonic storm with gale winds of speed 90-100 gusting to 110 kmph, according to a bulletin issued by the IMD, Amaravati on Saturday.

The report said the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7 kmph during morning hours and lay centred about 440 km west-southwest of Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), 970 km southeast of Visakhapatnam , 970 km east-southeast of Chennai , 990 km southeast of Kakinada and 1040 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is likely to move nearly west northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by Sunday and into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal by October 27 morning. Thereafter it is likely to move northwestwards, then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of October 28. Continuing to move north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the coast around Kakinada during evening of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm, the bulletin said.