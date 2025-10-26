Cyclone Montha to Cross AP between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Cyclone Montha, while gaining strength, is moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and is expected to cross between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on Tuesday (October 28) evening as a severe cyclone storm with maximum sustained wind speeds 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Montha, after intensifying as a severe cyclone, will trigger extremely heavy rainfall in many parts of Andhra Pradesh from Monday (October 27) onwards. It is expected to cause severe damage to various emergency services – power, water supply, communication and internet – apart from properties.

Providing details, the IMD said the deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal has moved northwest-wards. It lay centred over the same region about 620 km west of Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), 770 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 820 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 810 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 920 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

The system is likely to move nearly west-northwest-wards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning (October 27).

Thereafter, it is likely to move north-westwards, then north-northwest-wards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday (October 28) morning. Continuing to move further north-northwest-wards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada by Tuesday evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore districts on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Palnadu, Guntur, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Monday.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya and Chittoor districts. Gale winds with speeds of 60–70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph and becoming 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph are predicted over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Monday (October 27).

On Tuesday, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, NTR, Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Parvathipuram Manyam, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa and Tirupati districts. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya and Chittoor districts. Gale winds with speeds of 60–70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph and becoming 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph are forecast over CAP and Rayalaseema.

On Wednesday, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru and NTR districts.