Cyclone Montha: Heavy Rainfall From Monday to Wednesday

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the state administration to be fully prepared to face the likely impact of Cyclone Montha.

As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast across the coastal districts between October 27 and 29 under the impact of Montha. The cyclone is predicted to have its worst impact from Machilipatnam to Kakinada, the CM noted.

Holding a teleconference with district officials, he took stock of the preparedness levels and asked the officials to ensure there is no loss of life or property. The weather system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28, he said, quoting the weather office.

Naidu said continuous communication be maintained at all levels, from village to state headquarters, and advance warnings be issued to the public through SMS alerts, social media, IVRS calls and WhatsApp messages. SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed in coastal districts. Predictive models and real-time data are being analysed to monitor the cyclone’s trajectory.

He emphasized constant watch on the water levels in reservoirs and irrigation projects and quick responsive action.

There must be uninterrupted functioning of power, telecom and drinking water systems. Some 27,000 cell towers have been readied with diesel generators. Officials must ensure the immediate relocation of coastal residents to cyclone shelters. District collectors, he said, may declare holidays for schools depending on the storm’s severity.

Naidu said local authorities must be ready to repair roads, canals and bunds that might be damaged by the cyclone. Power saws, cranes and JCB machines should be kept ready in every sub-division to clear uprooted trees and debris, he said, adding that drones may be used for rescue and relief monitoring.

Officials informed the CM that 11 review meetings had already been held on cyclone preparedness. Across the state, 851 JCBs, 757 cranes and power saws have been mobilised, and vehicles are on standby to respond to emergencies on national highways.

Agriculture and RTG departments, he said, must work in coordination to assess potential crop losses. There must be immediate action to bring back 82 mechanised and 37 motorised fishing boats back to the shore safely.

Naidu said special officers have been appointed for the affected districts to oversee the operations. He stressed that every department must work in coordination to safeguard people’s lives, property, and essential infrastructure.