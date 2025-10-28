Cyclone Montha Exposes Poor Infrastructure in ASR District’s Tribal Areas

Visakhapatnam: Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha have caused mountain streams in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district to overflow, severely disrupting connectivity and isolating several tribal habitations.

In particular, seven tribal villages situated along a stream between Gadderaai and Kumbidisingi in G. Madugula mandal have been cut off after the stream overflowed, halting movement and access to basic services.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, tribal residents attempting to reach the mandal headquarters were forced to turn back as the stream’s flow intensified suddenly. MVG Raju, former Mandal Parishad president and YSRC leader, said that this recurring problem has persisted for years without government intervention.

“We have repeatedly requested the construction of a bridge, but officials have failed to respond,” he said.

The existing narrow culvert is unable to withstand monsoon floods, leaving villagers stranded each rainy season. In earlier attempts to find a solution, locals built a makeshift stone culvert, but it was washed away during the recent rains.

Residents fear that the lack of durable infrastructure is hampering access to healthcare, education, and local markets, especially during emergencies. They have renewed their demand for the immediate construction of a permanent bridge or culvert to ensure year-round connectivity.

“This situation underscores the urgent need for proper infrastructure planning in remote tribal areas that are highly vulnerable to extreme weather,” said MVG Raju.