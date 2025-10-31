Cyclone Montha: CM Naidu Directs Officials to Drain Flooded Fields

Vijayawada: In the aftermath of Cyclone Montha, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to undertake steps on a war-footing to drain waterlogged agricultural fields and protect farmers from losses.

In a teleconference with senior officials on Friday, the chief minister emphasized identifying submerged crop lands using satellite imagery and ensuring all water is drained out within 24 hours. There, he said, must be coordinated action at the local level by MLAs, public representatives and officials.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to release satellite images constituency-wise to pinpoint water-logged areas, mandating immediate improvement of drainage systems.

Naidu said a comprehensive response underscores the government’s priority to protecting the agricultural sector and providing timely rehabilitation post-Montha cyclone, which caused waterlogging and damage across the state.

Officials said 60 per cent of the agricultural fields in Bapatla district remained waterlogged, with assurances to clear the water by Sunday.

The Chief Minister called for a preliminary damage report to be sent to the central government for swift assistance. He hoped a central team would soon conduct field-level damage assessment. “We must seek immediate relief from the Centre,” he said and promised to discuss the gravity of the situation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Alongside monitoring the water levels in Krishna, which receded, Naidu said around 100 personnel who performed excellently in cyclone relief efforts would be honoured during a ceremony in the state capital at 10am on Saturday.