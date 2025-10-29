Cyclone Montha: CM Naidu At Ground Zero

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday demonstrated the strengths of his hands-on governance, leading from the front, as Andhra Pradesh battled the aftermath of Cyclone Montha.

From early morning, Naidu was on his feet, holding coordination meetings and field inspections through the most-affected districts. He spent the entire day overseeing relief efforts and ensuring that every department stayed on high alert.

By 5 am, the CM started monitoring real-time data from multiple sources and issuing directives to departments for swift response. At 9am, he reviewed the statewide situation with officials from the CMO and the real-rime governance (RTG) department. This was followed by a video conference with nearly 25,000 personnel, including ministers, MLAs and field officers to assess ground conditions.

At the 11am meeting, Naidu focused on the distribution of rice, essential supplies, and financial relief, instructing officials to ensure that aid reached every cyclone-affected family. By 12:30pm, he was airborne for an extensive aerial survey of the worst-hit districts Palnadu, Bapatla, Krishna, BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Eluru.

By 2.15pm, after landing in Konaseema, Naidu travelled in an ordinary vehicle without special security to the relief camps and directly interacting with displaced families. He distributed essential goods, enquired about conditions at rehabilitation centres and visited a local Anganwadi school.

Later, the CM inspected submerged paddyfields at Aragattapalem and Bendamuru Lanka villages, assuring farmers of full compensation for crop losses.

Naidu conducted another aerial inspection before returning to Amaravati by evening. From the secretariat’s RTG Centre, he chaired multiple review meetings with ministers and officials, sharing his ground observations and directing immediate action to speed up assistance to affected families.

Through continuous monitoring, personal outreach and rapid coordination, the chief minister turned the state administration into a 24 x 7 relief task force, setting a model for disaster response marked by urgency, empathy, and accountability.