Cyclone Montha Causes ₹38.21 Crore Damage In Tirupati District

TIRUPATI: Cyclone Montha has left a trail of destruction across Tirupati district, affecting 25 villages in 19 mandals and impacting nearly 2,000 people, according to a preliminary damage and loss report released by the district administration on Thursday.

The total estimated damage across all sectors in the district stands at ₹38.21 crore. As per official data, agricultural crops spread over 94 hectares — including 92 hectares of paddy and two hectares of groundnut — were damaged. Horticultural crops were affected over 1.6 hectares in Thottambedu mandal.

A total of 21 houses were damaged, of which three were either fully or severely damaged. Among them, one pucca house in Srikalahasti and two kutcha houses in Thottambedu and Srikalahasti mandals were completely destroyed. Twelve houses were partially damaged, and six huts were reported destroyed in various mandals. The estimated value of house damage was `13 lakh.

Although there was no loss of human life, 1,698 persons were evacuated and sheltered in 38 relief camps. In the animal husbandry sector, 21 large animals and 52 small animals were reported lost, with damages valued at ₹14.4 lakh.

Minor irrigation sources suffered extensive damage, with 570 structures affected, estimated at ₹32.19 crore. The Panchayat Raj department reported damage to 70 roads spanning 138 km and 10 bridges, amounting to ₹2.5 crore in losses. The Roads and Buildings department reported damage to 42 roads covering 129 km, with an estimated loss of ₹2.56 crore.

The municipal administration department reported damage to two bridges and minor losses to drains and pipelines, with total municipal damage assessed at ₹18.45 lakh. Power infrastructure also suffered, with 85 substations affected and 93 high-tension poles damaged, resulting in losses of ₹57.5 lakh.