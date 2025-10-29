Cyclone Montha Batters AP Coastline, Kills 4

Visakhapatnam: Cyclone Montha crossed the AP coast near Kakinada at about around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, unleashing 100 kmph winds, heavy rain and high waves, damaging power and railway infrastructure, uprooting trees, flattening crops and destroying thatched houses in several areas. The storm has claimed four lives so far, and is making its way to the interiors.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha crossed the coast between Razole and Allavaram near Kakinada, with wind speeds reaching 90-100 kmph. It is expected to take three to four hours to completely cross the coastline.

Officials said it would gradually lose strength, still carrying strong winds and heavy rain. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, with continued strong winds and rough sea conditions.

Among the fatalities, G. Veeraveni (49) died in Makavanipalem of East Godavari district when an uprooted tree fell on her, while a fisherman drowned in Kakinada while attempting to bring his boat ashore. Another youth was swept away by the sea at Kumbhabhishekam area in Kakinada.

Cattle grazer, K. Jayamma, was washed away in the Pottelu Vagu near Gotlapalem in Manubolu mandal in Nellore, while returning home with her cattle. Villagers and the VAO rushed to the spot and are awaiting expert swimmers to recover the body.

In Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, nearly 100 metres of railway track were washed away after a landslide near Tunnel No. 32A between Borra and Similiguda, halting passenger and goods train services on the Kottavalasa–Kirandul (KK) line. The tunnel was filled with mud and debris, and floodwaters continued to flow over the affected section, hindering repairs.

The administration organised 259 medical camps in cyclone hit areas to provide emergency healthcare and arranged 185 doctors, 1,710 health staff.

The severe cyclonic storm caused extensive damage to agricultural and horticultural crops across multiple districts. The state government sent alert messages to 3.6 crore residents ahead of landfall, urging them to stay indoors and remain vigilant.

In Konaseema, waves rose as high as 10 feet near Antarvedipalem, where the cyclone made landfall, damaging the lighthouse buildings. Power supply was disrupted, plunging many villages into darkness, and several mobile towers were damaged.

The Kakinada–Uppada beach road suffered severe erosion due to strong waves, forcing police to close the route for safety. The sea water entered homes along the Uppada stretch, while NDRF, SDRF, and fire service teams began clearing uprooted trees to restore vehicular movement.

Kakinada district collector S. Shan Mohan said that around 10,000 people from 65 villages in 12 coastal mandals were evacuated to relief camps. He added that helipads were ready for airlifting stranded persons and that 200 swimmers and 140 boats were on standby for rescue operations.

Wind speeds were recorded at 100 kmph in Kakinada, 70–80 kmph in Machilipatnam, 43 kmph in Visakhapatnam, 52 kmph in Kavali, 56 kmph in Bapatla, 50 kmph in Rajahmundry, and 40 kmph in Nellore.

In Visakhapatnam, low-lying areas between Scindia and Malkapuram went under knee-deep water. For the second consecutive day, train and air services remained suspended, and the Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada National Highway was closed to traffic.

The transport department stopped vehicular movement on major routes in Konaseema due to the storm’s severity. District SP G. Bindu Madhav said vehicles heading towards Konaseema were diverted, and the public was advised to avoid travel unless necessary. The RTC suspended all bus services in Konaseema, with District Transport Officer S.K.T. Raghava Kumar confirming that all depot operations were halted under the collector’s orders.

At Uppada, residents described high tides and powerful gales sweeping through the coast. Local residents largely remained indoors, and major junctions in the city wore a deserted look.

In Kakinada district. 35,114 persons living along the coast and in low-lying areas were evacuated, officials said.

B.V. Raghavulu, a retired government officer from Vakalapudi, said, “We experienced heavy gales and sporadic rain throughout the day. Some branches of our drumstick tree were broken. We’re fortunate that Hope Island shields Kakinada from severe cyclones — it should be developed further as a tourism hub.”

Another resident, G.B. Chandramouli from Kakinada, said, “We faced rains and winds but not a high-intensity storm. A few trees near Balaji Cheruvu and Boat Club were uprooted.”

Residents said they were relieved that no major infrastructure damage occurred, though power cuts for several hours in the afternoon and evening caused inconvenience.

Meanwhile, a Tirupati–Koilakuntla RTC bus got stuck in floodwaters on Tuesday night after the driver misjudged the canal’s depth in Uyyalawada mandal of Nandyal district. The bus, diverted through Sarvaipalli due to flooding on the main route, became stranded when the stream overflowed. Alert villagers rescued all 10 passengers safely, preventing any casualties.