Cyclone Montha: AP Fire Department Gets 94 Rescue Calls

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services department has received 94 rescue calls following the impact of cyclone Montha.

A majority of calls were received from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Kakinada and other places since Monday. The personnel from the department removed as many as 117 trees that were uprooted at different places and cleared flood water from different places.

More than 350 fire personnel were attending to the rescue measures in the affected places in the State. While attending to a rescue call at Razole, the fire team extricated the body of a woman by cutting an uprooted tree.

Senior officials from the fire department said the people can call the fire department in case of any rescue operation.