Cyclone Likely To Form Over Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rains Forecast For Telugu States

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure system persisting over the west-central Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify further and turn into a cyclonic storm by Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system is likely to move northwestwards and make landfall between south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast on October 3.



In view of the forecast, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Heavy rains are likely across both Telugu states on Thursday and Friday.



Officials also warned that strong gusty winds, with speeds exceeding 30 kmph, would lash coastal areas for the next three days. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea during this period.

