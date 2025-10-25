Cyclone: Holidays Declared For Schools, Colleges For 3 Days

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector D.K. Balaji has declared holidays to all the educational institutions of both the government and private from October 27 to 29 in the wake of imminent cyclone Montha to avoid any loss of life as heavy rains are expected to occur under its influence.

He directed the district education officer and officials from the SC, ST, BC and minority welfare officials to make arrangements to ensure the students from social welfare, ST, BC and minority welfare hostels to be sent to their homes by the evening of October 26.

The collector held a meeting with the senior officials at Machilipatnam on Saturday and reviewed the arrangements to face the cyclonic storm. Speaking on the occasion, he said that as the district was expected to witness rainfall along with gales from Oct. 27 to 29, they should initiate measures to avoid disruption in power supply and keep ready equipment to clear roads from the fallen trees to facilitate transportation of especially essential commodities to reach their destinations. He called for keeping medicines available and also power supply in government hospitals and PHCs to avoid any trouble to the patients. He said that a control room was set up at district headquarters with the phone no. 08672-252572 and called for setting up control rooms at mandal and level also to reach out to the people in need and closely monitor the situation arising due to cyclone.