Fog Disrupts Flights at RGIA, Ditwah Rains Lash Nellore

Hyderabad: Severe weather conditions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh disrupted both air travel and daily life on Tuesday and Wednesday, as low visibility at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Ditva in Nellore caused widespread inconvenience.

In Hyderabad, dense fog and poor visibility forced multiple incoming flights to be diverted. XY325 from Riyadh was diverted to Mumbai, while 6E 352 from Pune was rerouted to Bengaluru. Airport officials said several flights scheduled for December 2 could take off only the following day. Passengers were urged to check updated timings with their airlines as delays continued.





A number of departures were delayed due to operational issues, including flights to Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa. Several others were cancelled, such as services to Delhi, Madurai, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Goa and Kolkata. Arrivals from Goa, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Madurai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Bhubaneswar were also cancelled, prompting airport authorities to advise travellers to reconfirm schedules before heading to the airport.





Meanwhile, in Nellore, heavy rains brought by Cyclone Ditva threw normal life out of gear. Several low-lying areas were inundated, with major traffic bottlenecks reported at Bujabujanellore, the Ayyappa temple entry point and the Magunta Layout railway underbridge, which was completely submerged. Overflowing drains and stagnant water disrupted movement across the city.





Venkatachalam mandal recorded the highest rainfall at 21.4 cm, followed by Manubolu (15.4 cm), Muthukur (13.2 cm), Thotapalligudur (10.8 cm), Nellore Rural (10.2 cm) and Nellore City (7.4 cm). The intense downpour also raised concerns among farmers as paddy nurseries across nearly 80% of farmland in Venkatachalam remained underwater.





Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y.O. Nandan and TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy monitored relief operations, overseeing clearance of clogged drains, water pumping, and round-the-clock restoration work by engineering, sanitation and health teams.





With both states facing the impact of severe weather—from disrupted flight schedules in Hyderabad to flooded streets in Nellore—authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and stay updated on advisories.



