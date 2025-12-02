Cyclone Ditwah Intensifies Over Southwest–West Central Bay of Bengal

Visakhapatnam: The severe weather system ‘Ditwah’ continues to intensify over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department, the system is moving in a southwesterly direction and is likely to strengthen into a cyclone in the next few hours.

Officials stated that the system is currently positioned close to the northern Tamil Nadu coast. As a result, coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience strong winds reaching speeds of up to 30 kmph within the next 24 hours.

In view of the emerging threat, authorities have issued a Yellow Alert for districts along the Andhra coast. The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall exceeding 5 cm in some areas, urging residents to remain cautious and follow official advisories.